Lagos guber: Rhodes-Vivour, other party chieftains escape bullets during campaign rally

A former Commissioner under the immediate past administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos, Hon. Olawale Oluwo, escaped unhurt when he was reportedly shot at during the campaign walk of the Labour Party Governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in Epe Local Government Area of the state.

Oluwo, the candidate of the Boot Party for the March 18 governorship election, recently collapsed his structure for the LP.

The strongman to Ambode was with another chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Noheem Balogun who was the opposition party House of Representatives Epe Federal Constituency candidate and other stalwarts at the campaign.

There are strong indications that Ambode who has remained silent since 2019 when he was unceremoniously denied a second term under APC is said to be backing the LP candidate.

There are feelers that he has instructed his supporters to back the LP in the March 18 governorship election.

Speaking on yesterday’s attack in a post on his Facebook page, Oluwo said the attack took place at Ita Opo area of Lagos during the campaign procession of LP.

He said despite the attack, the procession was successful.

He said, “This is to thank everyone for achieving a successful outing in Epe today, save for the actions of a few misguided elements, suspected to have been sponsored from the most unexpected quarters, to perpetrate tension and violence.

“Hon Noheem Balogun and I were shot at, point blank, today at Ita-Opo area of Epe while leading a very campaign procession of the incoming Governor of Lagos State (by the special grace of God), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“Gbadebo was present, being the overall team lead for the procession. Thank God the bullets missed the targets but my special gratitude goes to my Security Orderly who promptly returned fire to repel the two assailants. A report is being lodged with the Police on the incident. “Overall, we were well received by the good people of Epe in their large numbers. Hon Noheem Balogun is the PDP House of Reps Candidate for Epe Federal Constituency who has collapsed his large political structure in Epe into the Labour Party (LP).

“He has the support of the leaders, assembly candidates, relevant stakeholders and our teeming supporters to lead the political onslaught of LP in Epe in the capacity of a Generalissimo. This is already giving some people sleepless nights, hence the attack. I thank him for his commitment and leadership. Epe is my community and no person(s), no matter how powerful, can prevent us from exercising our rights to political participation,” he wrote.

Rhodes-Vivour also confirmed the attack on his verified Twitter handle this morning.

“Yesterday’s rally was great, we connected & saw supporters in Epe. We were attacked but we are all safe & secure. It’s a shame that some deem it fit to use violence to try & intimidate those who want a better Lagos & such actions have no place in Lagos. We are not intimidated,” he said.

A source who is an indigene of Epe who also spoke with our correspondent in confidence said it was true that a shooting took place during the rally in Epe, adding that normalcy has returned to the community.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, had not responded to inquiries as of the time of filing this report.

Going by the numerous attacks across Lagos during the February 25 Presidential Poll, there have been concerns that there could be outbreak of violence in the governorship election.

