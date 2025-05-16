Lagos govt warns landlords over illegal tenancy fees

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to landlords and real estate agents who charge tenancy agreement fees above the legally permitted limit of 10 per cent of annual rent.

Speaking at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Barrister Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, said the state will no longer tolerate exploitative rental practices that violate the Lagos Tenancy Law.

She said, “Any demand above 10 per cent for agreement or legal fees is a direct violation of our housing regulations.” She urged residents to report violators, stressing that the government cannot monitor every transaction but remains committed to protecting tenants.

Odunuga-Bakare acknowledged that Lagos’s rising population has led to increased pressure on housing, creating opportunities for exploitation by unlicensed agents and some landlords. However, she affirmed that the state is collaborating with recognised professional bodies to sanitise the sector.

She encouraged tenants to report illegal charges to the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), assuring that such cases would be investigated and prosecuted.

The warning comes amid a growing housing crisis in Lagos. Rents have surged in recent years, and short-let apartment prices rose by over 200 per cent in 2024 alone, according to a Nairametrics report.

The government’s renewed stance on enforcing the 10 per cent limit aims to reduce the burden on tenants and promote a fairer housing market.