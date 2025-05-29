Lagos govt seizes 235 vehicles in crackdown on traffic violations

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Government has impounded 235 vehicles in a sweeping enforcement campaign targeting illegal parking, traffic obstruction, and other violations across key traffic corridors.

The operation, conducted by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), covered hotspots such as Oyingbo, Iddo, Adeniji Adele, Oshodi, and Jibowu. It is part of a broader push to restore traffic order and reclaim public spaces.

According to a statement posted Thursday on LASTMA’s official X account, the seized vehicles included 156 commercial Danfo buses, 38 private cars, 19 minibuses and tricycles, 5 haulage trucks, and 17 inter-state passenger buses.

Five articulated trucks caught offloading livestock on the Adeniji Adele Bridge were also impounded, with their drivers set to face prosecution.

“This far-reaching intervention aims to reassert order, discipline, and structural coherence across Lagos’ urban transport network,” said LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who led the enforcement exercise.

The state government is enforcing compliance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which empowers traffic officials to impound vehicles for violations, including illegal parking, encroachment on pedestrian walkways, and use of unauthorised terminals.

In addition to the impoundments, ten repeat traffic offenders were arrested during the operation, which spans all five administrative divisions of the state: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Epe.

All impounded vehicles are to be prosecuted through Lagos Mobile Courts as part of the state’s zero-tolerance stance on traffic indiscipline.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving urban mobility and warned that stricter enforcement, supported by technology and inter-agency collaboration, would continue.

He urged motorists and commuters to comply with existing traffic laws, noting that ignorance is not a defence under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law.

Common offences attracting penalties include driving without a valid licence, disobeying traffic officers, illegal parking, and operating commercial vehicles without permits. Repeat offenders face heavier fines, vehicle impoundment, and additional sanctions.

The crackdown is part of the state’s broader urban renewal plan aimed at building a safer, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable transport system.