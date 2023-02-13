Lagos Govt orders closure of Chrisland school over death of 12yr-old student

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja, following the reported death of a student of the school, Whytney Adeyemi.

A release signed by the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

Mrs. Adefisayo, on behalf of the state Ministry of Education, commiserated with Mr. and Mrs. Adeyemi, parents of Whytney, and prayed for the repose of her soul.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends and acquaintance of Whytney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident,” the Commissioner stated.

It would be recalled that the said student of Chrisland International High School, Opebi, Lagos, Whitney Adeniran, reportedly died during the school’s inter-house sports in Lagos.

According to the 12-year-old girl’s father, Dr. Michael Adeyemi Adeniran, the child died at Agege Stadium on Thursday, February 9.

He said the child had no health condition or sickness as of the time the school bus picked her up for the event.

In a Facebook post where he was seeking justice and explanation, he wrote, “To the biggest shock of my life by 1pm in the afternoon, I got a call from my wife that she was informed that our daughter slumped at the inter-house sport and she was rushed to the clinic….. My wife was at the venue even before the event started. She was never informed or called until they have conveyed our child out of the venue before they informed her.

“On arrival of my wife at the health center where they took my daughter, my daughter was lying dead with her lips black and her tongue black.

“My wife called me urgently, I left my office to the place and found my 12-year-old daughter lying dead on the ground. I asked questions about what happened to my daughter and the school authority could not get me any information as to what happened to my child in their care.

“I gave Chrisland school a healthy vibrant young girl; what Chrisland returned to me is a dead child. My entire family is in deep sorrow but the school authority claimed they know nothing about my daughter’s death and all they know is that my daughter slumped and died.”

