Lagos celebrates Third Popo Aguda Easter Arts, Music Concert

In a reaffirmation of its dedication to cultural diversity and preservation, the Lagos State Government has pledged unwavering support for the Brazilian Descendants Arts and Culture Association through its annual Popo Aguda Easter Arts and Music Extravaganza.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe gave the pledge at a press briefing recently at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, to announce activities slated for the celebration of the Third Annual Popo Aguda Easter Arts and Music Extravaganza slated for Friday, 29th and Sunday, 31st March, 2024 respectively.

While promising to sustain its partnership and support for the event, Aregbe outlined a vibrant array of activities slated for the two-day celebration spanning culture, cuisine, music, dance, cultural performances and tourism, among others.

According to him, the annual event, known for its vibrant showcase of Brazilian heritage and its fusion with Nigerian culture, has become a cornerstone of Lagos’s cultural calendar during the Easter period

He added that the Lagos State Government’s involvement in the event is in recognition of the significance of preserving and celebrating cultural identities within the state.

The two-day extravaganza, according to the Special Adviser, promises an immersive experience for attendees, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Brazilian and Nigerian traditions, stressing that from mesmerising dance performances to tantalising culinary delights, the event aims to captivate audiences and foster cross-cultural exchange.

His words, “The event exemplifies the spirit of unity and diversity that defines Lagos. We are committed to nurturing and promoting such initiatives that celebrate our collective heritage.

“The celebration apart from featuring a diverse lineup of activities, including live music performances, and traditional dance showcases, will additionally allow attendees to indulge in a culinary journey, sampling a delectable array of Brazilian and Nigerian delicacies.

“Beyond its cultural significance, the event holds immense potential to boost tourism and economic development within Lagos. With its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, it serves as a beacon for both local and international visitors, enticing them to explore the unique cultural landscape of the State”, he added.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Oloruntoyin Atekoja commended the organiser of the Popo Aguda Easter Arts and Music Concert Extravaganza for the periodic innovations injected into the event.

Giving an overview of the event, the Chairman, Planning Committee for the event, Rear Admiral Anthony Okanlawon Oni (Rtd.), disclosed that Friday, 29th of March, 2024, the Day One of the celebration will witness the Frejon food festival at Pavillion Cultural Centre, Igbosere, while the Day Two of the event, which is Sunday, March 31st, 2024, is for Musical Concerts scheduled for Campos Mini Stadium.

He noted that the event was initiated by the Brazilian Descendants’ Arts and Cultural Association (BDACA) in 2019, under the Coordinator-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bolaji Mendis, to serve as a platform for fostering unity, social interaction, and cultural preservation through music, arts and tourism.

The event according to him has grown in stature and significance since its inception at Oil Mill Street, Lagos Island, to its triumphant return at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos, in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

“In addition to our musical and artistic offerings, we have also embraced our culinary heritage with the introduction of a food festival, thereby showcasing the iconic Frejon delicacy.

“This traditional dish, prepared on Good Friday to commemorate the Easter season in Popo Aguda, not only symbolises communal love but also reflects the intergenerational transmission of culinary knowledge within our community”, he noted.

The Press Conference was attended by the Asiwaju of Popo Aguda, Asiwaju Bolaji Mendis, Ms. Atinuke Harper, Dotun Atilade, and Folake Koyi, among others.