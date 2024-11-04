Lagos-Calabar Road: FG increases compensation to N18bn

The Federal Government has increased the compensation amount for property owners affected by the construction of the Section 1, Phase 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The government increased the compensation sum from the initial N8 billion to about N18 billion.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ engagement on the ongoing construction of Phase 1, Sections 1 and 11 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decision was made to ensure fair compensation for the affected citizens.

Umahi said: “The Federal Executive Council initially approved N8 billion for this corridor, but today we are hitting N18 billion, and this is just for section one.”

He said that the compensation figures were justified, adding that they were determined by independent experts and would be publicly disclosed along with property details to ensure transparency.

Expressing the governments’ commitment to transparency, Umahi said that half of the compensation had already been made to the affected people.

The minister pledged to complete the compensation within the next 10 days.

However, some stakeholders, including lawyers and valuation experts, expressed dissatisfaction with the process.

They argued that the compensation was inadequate and that the process did not meet standards.

A lawyer and valuation expert, Mr Olusola Enitan, argued that the compensation fell short of standards.

Enitan said: “Somebody who had a home is now renting with no capacity to replace what was taken from him.”

He cited multiple Supreme Court decisions supporting the right to fair compensation.

He, however, praised Umahi’s efforts in road constructions and reconstructions.

Responding to the concerns, Umahi gave the assurance that the Federal Ministry of Works was working within the law and was open to reviewing any documents presented to facilitate swift compensation.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Mr Akin Alabi, commended the ministry for transparency and stakeholders engagement in the compensation process.

He emphasised the importance of publishing compensation details to counter misinformation and promote accountability.

“There are mischief makers out there, but by the time we start to publish these things, some people will have to keep quiet,” he said.

NAN reports that the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works had been in Lagos for the past three days to inspect and assess road and bridge projects.

Umahi led the committee members on tour of the Third Mainland and Carter bridges, among others.