Lagos bound Overland airways aircraft suffers engine problem

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Overland Airways has applauded the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) over Wednesday’s incident involving one of its aircraft.

The airline in a statement described the interventions as prompt and reassuring.

This is just as the airline regrets the inconvenience the incident may have caused the passengers and assured the travelling public of its full commitment to safety of its services and passengers.

Explaining the cause of the incident, Manager Corporate Business Development, its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines yesterday around 7:50pm which occurred in the approach phase of flight but the aircraft landed safely as the Crew skillfully implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

According to the statement, all 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right.

“No passenger was hurt in any way”.

