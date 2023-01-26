Lagos Blue Rail: Marina station will be largest, busiest train hub in Africa, says Sanwo-Olu

*As Governor signed second face contract

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the Marina station of the Lagos blue rail line will be the largest busiest train hub in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the commissioning ceremony of the first face and signing of contract for the second phase of blue rail line project at LRMT Marina, Lagos recently.

The governor noted that the iconic Marina Station will be the largest and busiest train hub in Africa, with a capacity to process as many as 400 passengers per minute, translating into 24,000 passengers every hour.

He explained that the Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) envisioned 6 Metro Lines, of which the 27km Blue Line, running from Marina to Okokomaiko, is first.

“The Phase 1 will runs from Marina to Mile 2, across 5 stations: Marina Station, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba, and Orile Stations, and is expected to cover that distance in less than 15 minutes, compared with the rush-hour time of 2.5 hours if undertaken by road.”

According to him, the benefits of the blue rail lines are obvious, and unquantifiable. A more efficient transport service that improves the quality of life of Lagosians, frees up more of their time, reduces the pressure on the roads, and contributes to Nigeria’s lofty climate action obligations.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani: APC’s failures making things difficult for..

The Blue Line rail system will be powered end-to-end by high voltage electricity, to be supplied by a dedicated IPP, as well as back-up systems.

What this means is that the operation of this Line will leave zero carbon emissions impact on the environment.

Also speaking at the commissioning is the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun who lauded the government for the initiative, noted that the project is a proof of three things – Lagos as a great city; time is money, and Lagos understands the essence and importance of time since the train will reduce travel time considerably.

The ambassador promised that his country will continue to uphold the harmony in diversity, integration and development which characterises the relationship between Nigeria and his home country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...