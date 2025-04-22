Lagos begins construction of 68km green line Rail from Marina to Lekki Free Zone

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Government is set to commence the construction of the 68-kilometre Green Line Rail Metro project, which will run from Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, as part of efforts to expand the state’s transportation network and improve the quality of life for Lagosians.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja, where he gave an account of the Ministry’s activities over the past year.

He revealed that the project is aimed at providing efficient, accessible, and modern transport options for residents, reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion in the state.

Osiyemi also disclosed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed to facilitate the development of the Green Line, and that preliminary talks are underway for another major rail project, the 57-kilometre Purple Line. This proposed line will stretch from Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Ojo, connecting with the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, thereby strengthening the interconnectivity of the state’s transport infrastructure.

He highlighted that the Ministry’s achievements and ongoing projects reflect the state’s dedication to building a seamless, multi-modal transport system that supports economic growth and environmental sustainability.

According to him, the state’s vision includes integrating various modes of transportation roads, rail, and waterways into a single, affordable, and efficient network.

To bolster the Omi Eko inland waterways project, Osiyemi said the government is acquiring three additional rolling stocks and electric vessels, further demonstrating its commitment to modern, eco-friendly transportation alternatives.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the series of ministerial briefings was designed to highlight the progress made under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES PLUS agenda, showcasing how each ministry has contributed to the administration’s developmental goals over the past year.