Lagos aviation academy soars, trains over 2000 in 7yrs – Finchglow boss

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA), in the past seven years has boosted manpower development in the aviation industry both in the country and outside with the training of about 2,400 students

Group Managing Director (GMD) Finchglow Holdings Mr Bankole Bernard, who is also the President of Association of Aviation Training Organisation of Nigeria (AATON) disclosed this to newsmen in his Ikeja office.

According to Bernard, LAA is a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings and IATA licesend academy, has kept to standard by ensuring that all standard of operational proceredures were adhered to.

Bankole noted that few years ago, there were few approved training schools in the country with over 200 million people adding that this Limited number gave him the courage to start an aviation school

He revealed that many people were not ready to invest in aviation training as it was highly regulated with a lot of restrictions

On travels, Bernard explained that Finchglow has been established over 18 years ago to provide a top-notch travel solutions to organisations and individuals through the use of cutting-edge technology, adding that the FCM Travel Solutions Nigeria was a franchise of FCM Global with presence in over 100 countries, offering corporate travel company dedicated to helping businesses transform the way they travel across the globe.

According to Bernard, travel has been made so easy with the coming on of Traveden as an online travel agency in acquiring affordable flight tickets, hotel bookings, reservations and insurance services to travellers.

According to him, Finchglow Holidays is a premium destination management company, which provides management and consultation services for domestic, international tourism, group travels and others, while Finchglobal is a cargo operator that provides safe, reliable, and efficient air cargo services, within and outside Nigeria.