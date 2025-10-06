Lagos APC: South West will stand by Tinubu in 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has dismissed claims that the South West will not back President Bola Tinubu in 2027, insisting the region will not abandon its “own.”

APC spokesman Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Saturday, was reacting to comments credited to supporters of a PDP presidential aspirant, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

Oladejo accused Olawepo-Hashim of lacking the structure or “electoral muscle” to win a national contest, describing him as “a perennial aspirant and convenient mascot for opposition desperation.”

“In the unlikely event that he somehow emerges as the presidential candidate of the free-falling PDP – a party apparently bankrupt of depth in both human and material resources – he will be roundly beaten at the poll,” he said.

Oladejo argued that Tinubu’s administration was laying “visible and irreversible foundations across infrastructure, education, agriculture, security and fiscal reforms” and urged voters to reject “selective statistics and currency rhetoric.”

“In 2027, voters will choose continuity with a president who has delivered direction and results – not the empty spectacle offered by political tourists.

“The South West will not abandon its own for a project of theatrical ambition without substance,” he added.