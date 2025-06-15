Lagos APC rolls out campaign plan for LG poll 

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Saturday unveiled its cosign plans ahead of the July 12 local government election in the state.

The party will officially launch its campaign on Tuesday, June 17 at the party’s State Secretariat in Ogba where party leaders, elected and appointed officials from the federal, state, and local levels, are expected to attend.

The Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo made this known in a statement made available to the press.

As part of the campaign launch, he said formal presentation of candidates and the symbolic handover of party flags will take place.

For effective campaign activities, he said the campaign has been decentralized across the three senatorial districts; Lagos East, Lagos Central, and Lagos West.

“The flag-off ceremony will be witnessed by party chieftains, elected and appointed officials of the party across the three tiers of government.

“Local organizing committees, LOCs, have been established in each local government to drive grassroots mobilization and ensure widespread outreach throughout the state.

“The APC had previously concluded its primaries, during which its Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship, and Councilorship candidates emerged across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, and 377 wards in the state,” the statement added.

During the electioneering campaign, he said the party will highlight the achievements of the outgoing local administrations.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to urge all voters to endeavor to perform their civic responsibility on the day of the elections to further grow our nascent democracy.

“The campaign will end a day before the elections in accordance with the extant laws” he said