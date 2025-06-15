June 15, 2025
image
Politics

Lagos APC rolls out campaign plan for LG poll 

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 92 No comment
APC
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Saturday unveiled its cosign plans ahead of the July 12 local government election in the state.
The party will officially launch its campaign on Tuesday, June 17 at the party’s State Secretariat in Ogba where party leaders, elected and appointed officials from the federal, state, and local levels, are expected to attend.

The Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo made this known in a statement made available to the press.

As part of the  campaign launch, he said  formal presentation of candidates and the symbolic handover of party flags will take place.

READ ALSO: Abia Abduction: Sienna Bus Riders Snatched

For effective campaign activities, he said the  campaign has been decentralized across the three senatorial districts; Lagos East, Lagos Central, and Lagos West.

“The flag-off ceremony will be witnessed by party chieftains, elected and appointed officials of the party across the three tiers of government.

“Local organizing committees, LOCs, have been established in each local government to drive grassroots mobilization and ensure widespread outreach throughout the state.

“The APC had previously concluded its primaries, during which its Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship, and Councilorship candidates emerged across the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, and 377 wards in the state,” the statement added.

During the electioneering  campaign, he said the party  will highlight the achievements of the outgoing local administrations.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to urge all voters to endeavor to perform their civic responsibility on the day of the elections to further grow our nascent democracy.

“The campaign will end a day before the elections in accordance with the extant laws” he said

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

philanthropists

Just in: Enugu Govt. to seal off 3,000 institutions over tax evasion

By Ihesiulo Grace
APC

Gombe, Edo top APC states’ devt index

By Ihesiulo Grace
Rivers State Izon

Declare state of emergency in Rivers State fast, APC urges FG

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Leave a Reply