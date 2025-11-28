Lagos APC Backs Tinubu, Assures Saboteurs Will Fail

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, has assured Nigerians that the nation will overcome its current security challenges, insisting that those behind acts of sabotage will ultimately fail.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, on Friday, the party urged citizens to remain calm and united despite the tension generated by recent attacks in parts of the country.

Oladejo expressed confidence that “Nigeria will prevail” because President Bola Tinubu has taken “decisive and unprecedented steps” to strengthen national security.

“This too shall pass. Nigeria has survived recessions, insurgencies and political treachery. We are certain the nation will once again emerge stronger,” he said.

The spokesman stated that the President’s response has gone beyond rhetoric, citing the declaration of a state of emergency on security and the approval for the recruitment of an additional 20,000 police personnel—bringing the total planned intake to 50,000—as proof of the administration’s seriousness.

“These are not cosmetic gestures. These are far-reaching actions by a president who refuses to surrender one inch of the country to terrorists or their sponsors,” Oladejo added.

He accused the opposition of “amplifying fear” and spinning recent incidents as evidence of government failure, alleging that some political actors are threatened by ongoing progress and are resorting to issuing “prophecies of unrest” shortly before coordinated attacks occur.

“The question Nigerians are asking is, who benefits when the country appears ungovernable? Their time is almost up,” he said.

Oladejo also addressed the economic discomfort experienced by citizens, describing it as a transitional phase resulting from the dismantling of subsidy cartels and forex cabals.

He urged Nigerians to keep faith with the administration, stressing that the “storm is temporary” and that Nigeria’s destiny is secure under a capable leader.