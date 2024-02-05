Lafarge Africa unveils its first Green Depot in Nigeria

By Motolani Oseni

Lafarge Africa Plc., a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has launched its first Green Depot in Abeokuta, Ogun State, marking a transformative stride towards sustainable practices in the distribution and logistics of construction materials in the country. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to set new benchmarks for sustainability in the industry.

At the heart of the Green Depot’s eco-friendly design is its reliance on solar power. This innovative approach translates into substantial energy savings, with a 100% reduction in energy consumption for lighting, air conditioning, and electric forklift charging.

In a commitment to sustainable mechanized loading, Lafarge Africa has replaced traditional diesel forklifts with a state-of-the-art 3-ton electric forklift contributing significantly to the company’s carbon footprint reduction goals.

Green mobility further takes center stage with cement efficiently delivered to the Green Depot through electric trucks from the Ewekoro plant emphasizing the efficiency and sustainability of its supply chain.

Speaking at the launch of the Green Depot, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said: “The Green Depot in Abeokuta embodies our firm belief in the transformative power of sustainable practices. By seamlessly integrating solar energy, electric forklifts, and green mobility solutions, we are setting a new standard for environmentally conscious operations in the cement industry.”

Echoing this sentiment, Osazemen Aghatise, Logistics Director of Lafarge Africa Plc stated, “With the launch of our new Green Depot, our logistic journey takes a leap towards efficiency and sustainability. We’re forging a seamless connection between operational excellence and environmental responsibility. Every delivery from this depot not only sets new standards but also contributes positively to our accelerating green mobility strategy.”

Lafarge Africa’s unwavering dedication to sustainability, reflects its ambitious leadership in pioneering innovative and sustainable building solutions. Committed to minimizing carbon footprints throughout the construction lifecycle, the company persistently seeks cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly harmonize business success with environmental responsibility.