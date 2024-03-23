Lafarge Africa commissions 20km evacuation road in Cross River

By Temitope Adebayo

Lafarge Africa Plc, has commissioned a new Evacuation Road in Mfamosing, Cross River State, a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and connectivity for Lafarge Africa’s operations and its host communities.

The commissioning event, attended by notable dignitaries including the State Governor, Local Council Chairman, prominent community leaders, and Lafarge Africa’s top executives, marks a significant milestone in the company’s dedication to sustainable development and community involvement.

The newly commissioned Evacuation Road, spanning 20 kilometers, represents a culmination of years of meticulous planning, dedication, and collaboration between Lafarge Africa and its stakeholders. Designed to replace the outdated and unsafe equipment road, the Evacuation Road will significantly improve transportation efficiency and safety for both local residents and other users.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Evacuation Road, Lolu Alade – Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said: “The inauguration of the Evacuation Road marks a proud moment for us and our commitment to safety and efficiency. This project exemplifies our dedication to driving positive change and creating lasting value for the communities we serve.”

Reflecting on the project, Alade-Akinyemi noted: “the journey to this moment has been marked by challenges and setbacks, but through determination and resilience, we have persevered. The need for a safer and more sustainable evacuation road became evident with the shortcomings of the existing 58km narrow equipment road, which posed safety risks and logistical challenges.”

“As we celebrate this milestone today, let us not forget the impact that this road will have on the communities it serves – improving safety, enhancing connectivity, and driving economic growth. Let us continue to uphold the values of excellence, sustainability, and community development in all that we do. We achieved over million man-hours in this project, with zero Lost Time Incidents, a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and excellence.’ he added.

In his remarks, Prince Adebode Adefioye, Chairman, Lafarge Africa Plc stated: “Today, we celebrate not only the completion of a vital piece of infrastructure but also a worthy example of our company’s unwavering commitment to community development and sustainable progress.”

According to him, the Evacuation Road stands as a testament to the company’s collective vision, dedication, and perseverance. It signifies the power of collaboration – between Lafarge Africa, government authorities, and the local community – in creating positive change. ‘This road represents more than just asphalt and concrete; it represents hope, opportunity, and connectivity for generations to come.” He said.

Mr. Grant Earnshaw Area Manager, Middle East and Africa, Holcim said: “The completion of the Evacuation Road is the result of tireless dedication and collaboration from all stakeholders involved. We are grateful for the support of the local community, government authorities, and our project team, whose hard work has made this achievement possible.”

Commissioning the road, the Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Edet Otu commended Lafarge Africa for the successful completion of the project, specifically highlighting their support in creating access road for members of the community.

He emphasized that the commissioning of the Evacuation Road is a testament to Lafarge Africa’s dedication to infrastructural development and the welfare of its host communities. Governor Otu stressed that the project would not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents in the region.

Echoing similar sentiments, His Royal Majesty, Etinyin Otu Asuquo Otu Mesembe, Traditional Ruler of Odukpani Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to Lafarge Africa and commended them for making the evacuation road a reality.

He said: “The completion of the Evacuation Road is a significant milestone for our community. It will improve access to essential services and facilitate the movement of goods, ultimately benefiting everyone in the region.”

He also pledged his unwavering commitment to ensure the company continue to enjoy a conducive environment for its operations, free from rancour or problems while reaffirming his dedication to ongoing support.

In the same vein, Mr. Asuquo Offiong, Community Liaison Officer for the new evacuation road, expressed the communities’ delight in the commissioning of the new evacuation road.

“Our community has suffered so much, Lafarge has come to solve our greatest problem, which is accessibility, because some of our communities were disconnected as there were no road to access those places. Lafarge has done so well and we are really grateful to you for the evacuation road. For you it is for the transportation of your products but for us you have given us life and we are eternally grateful, thank you very much.”