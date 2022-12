A Fulani lady has revealed that bandits killed four members of her family after collecting ransom.

The lady disclosed this via Twitter on Sunday night, December 25, 2022.

“Four of my family members were killed by Bandits, after receiving Ransom today. It feels so sad typing this.

May Allah Forgive their short comings, May justice be their revenge.” she tweeted.

