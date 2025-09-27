Ladoja Inaugurated As 44th Olubadan, Requests Ibadan State Creation From Tinubu

…President, present, past Govs, ministers grace occasion

History was made on Friday in Ibadan as a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The 32 years Ibadan succession lineage journey culminated into royalty for the astute businessman, an engineer and successful politician as the governor of Oyo State , Engr. Seyi Makinde presented to him a staff of office at a well attended occasion at the ancient Mapo Hall in the presence of President Bola Tinubu, past and present state governors, ministers and royal fathers.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Arusa 1, as will be officially addressed during his acceptance speech requested from President Tinubu, the creation of Ibadan State.

According to the royal father, it is possible for Tinubu to create Ibadan State before the expiration of his tenure in 2027.

Oba Ladoja said ” sons and daughters of Ibadan asked me to make this single demand from you Mr. President and that is the creation of Ibadan State.

“We wish to divide Oyo State into two and I know that if President Bola Tinubu is to create only one state, it is going to be Ibadan State”.

He therefore thanked the President in advance on behalf of Ibadanland for anticipated consideration of the request.

Oba Ladoja said one of the cardinal thrust of his reign will be human capital development of the youths of Ibadanland, promising to prioritise employment drive for eligible sons and daughters of Ibadan.

He, therefore charged federal government institutions as well as international agencies with headquarter in Ibadan to assist his dream by giving job concessions to Ibadan indigents.

He said they are enjoying free expanse of lands upon which they built their institutions without paying a dime to Ibadan or the state,and that it should be pay back time by giving employment consideration to indigenes of Ibadan.

Taking stock of his journey to the throne, he appreciated the late Bashorun Moshood Abiola and late Chief Lamidi Adedibu among those who stood by him in 1993 when he was installed the Jagun Olubadan by the late Oba Yesufu Oloyede Asanke.

Oba Ladoja thanked the state governor, Engr. Makinde for handling the Ibadan royal matter with care and wisdom without slowing the the situation result in crisis.

He as well thanked the Olubadan- In- Council for ratifying his nomination as sons and daughters of Ibadan for reveling him with open hands and high expectations. He promise not to disappoint them.

The royal father thanked God for sparing his life to be crowned Olubadan at a ripe age of 81 years. “It is a rare privilege”, he said.

Governor Makinde in his speech said with Ladoja’s installation, “all challenges over Ibadan traditional institution is now over.”

He said the traditional succession process has come to stay and is sacrosanct.

Makinde prayed that the tenure of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja will “bring peace, progress and prosperity”.

Governors of Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, Ademola Adeleke, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Biodun Oyebanji graced the occasion. Also in attendance were formers governors Ibikunle Amosun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Ibrahim Shakarau and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, all who were of the class of 2003 to 2007 stare executives alongside Ladoja.

Born on September 25, 1944, Oba Ladoja who coincidentally became the 44th Olubadan was a Senator who represented Oyo South between 1992 and 1993, former governor of Oyo State from 2003 to 2006 and later 2006 to 2007.

His appointment was the 44th Olubadan designate was approved by the state government in August 2025.