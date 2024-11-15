Ladé Teams Up with Olamide on ‘1 by 1’

The Nigerian music world is abuzz as LADÉ joins forces with Olamide for “1 by 1,” a bold prelude to her forthcoming project that promises to set new benchmarks in Afrobeats.

Rising Afrobeats powerhouse Ladé has officially released her latest single, “1 by 1,” featuring Nigerian music icon Olamide. This explosive collaboration serves as the lead-up to Ladé’s highly-anticipated project, offering fans a first glimpse into her evolving artistry and dynamic storytelling. With Ladé’s sharp lyricism and Olamide’s unmistakable energy, “1 by 1” is poised to become an anthem for ambition, resilience, and self-confidence.



The track captures Ladé’s drive to stay true to her roots while breaking new ground as she builds toward her next major release. For Ladé, “1 by 1” is a strategic and symbolic entry point, setting the tone for a project that’s set to push boundaries and highlight her depth as a vocalist and songwriter.



Opening the track, Ladé establishes herself as an original, unapologetic voice in Afrobeats. In the pre-chorus, she asserts, “Ti Jesu ma fi dey o, I go dey keep on rocking o / Emi gan gan lemi original, I no be photocopy,” setting the stage for her upcoming project’s theme of self-assurance and creative boldness. Ladé’s chorus, “One by one, I mash up their mental,” reinforces her impact, capturing her steady rise and fearless spirit.



In her verse, Ladé doubles down on her mission: “Of course, I’m the one dem talking / Steady balling, yes it’s my calling.” With these words, she previews the unapologetic ambition and drive her audience can expect from the forthcoming project.



Adding depth and intensity to “1 by 1,” Olamide steps in with the mastery of a seasoned legend. Known for his raw, magnetic delivery, he brings lines like “Eru load, Eran goat / Emi ti mo ti reload, Gbe’se koja Lori won bi ti drone.” His verse complements Ladé’s message, underscoring the indomitable energy of Afrobeats and hinting at the powerful synergy her new project will deliver.



With expertly layered production, “1 by 1” fuses traditional Afrobeats rhythms with a contemporary flair, offering a preview of the range and impact of Ladé’s forthcoming project. The hook — “One by one, I mash up their mental / No be my fault, sey dollar dey enter” — serves as a mantra for empowerment, drawing audiences further into LADÉ’s world and building anticipation for what’s next.



“1 by 1” is now streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay. The track is expected to be followed by an official music video, visually amplifying the track’s high-energy spirit while setting the stage for the broader narrative Ladé is crafting in her upcoming project.