Labour, Youth ministries sign MoU on LEEP to create 2.5m jobs

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a major step towards reducing unemployment in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the creation of 2.5 million jobs annually.

The agreement, which was signed in collaboration with Sapphital Limited, is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, emphasized that the collaboration would strengthen Nigeria’s workforce and expand job opportunities.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, our focus is clear. It is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s workforce and expanding job opportunities,” she stated.

Onyejeocha noted that the initiative, driven by the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) and the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) platform, would create pathways for skills development, job placement, and entrepreneurship.

This is as she assured Nigerians that the government remains committed to ensuring that workers across various sectors can access meaningful employment and contribute to national growth.

“As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing employment opportunities, improving working conditions, and building a resilient workforce together. I believe that together, we will achieve,” she added.

The minister highlighted that the initiative is not only for young people but also for retired professionals and individuals who have been affected by hazardous work conditions.

She stressed that the program would provide opportunities for those who may no longer be able to work in physically demanding jobs but still have valuable skills to offer.

“For the Ministry of Labour, it is not just the youth. It’s also about our parents, our retired men in uniform. Through remote jobs, age will not be a barrier. You get on the platform, apply, and by God’s grace, you’re employed,” Onyejeocha said.

She further explained that the program would cater to ex-servicemen and people with disabilities, particularly soldiers wounded in battle.

“Have you thought about our soldiers who have been wounded in the course of insurgency, even at the course of war, going home with amputated legs? Their brains are still sharp, but they can’t move. The LEEP platform is offering opportunities for all,” she affirmed.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment emphasized that the Ministry is ready to collaborate with Nigerians from all walks of life to ensure the success of the initiative.

“All hands must be on deck. The Ministry of Labour and Employment is out and ready to collaborate with all Nigerians to ensure we achieve our mandate of reducing poverty, creating wealth, and generating employment,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, reiterated the administration’s commitment to youth employment and economic empowerment.

He noted that the signing of the MoU demonstrated the government’s seriousness in tackling youth unemployment.

“For us at the Ministry of Youth Development, we know that the greatest indicator of our success would be how much we are able to reduce unemployment. And this is why the Ministry of Labour and Employment is an important partner to us,” Olawande stated.

He explained that through LEEP and NIYA, the government is setting a new standard for youth empowerment by integrating vocational training, technology, and mentorship to equip young Nigerians with relevant skills.

“This partnership is about action, not just promises. We are ensuring that Nigerian youth are equipped with the skills required to excel in today’s competitive economy,” he said.

According to Olawande, the initiative will not only prepare young Nigerians for existing jobs but also inspire them to become job creators.

“This initiative will certainly prepare our youth for existing jobs and also inspire them to become job creators, driving innovation and economic growth across the nation,” he noted.

Olawande also urged all the stakeholders to remain committed to ensuring the success of the program.

“As we sign this MoU today, let us reaffirm our collective dedication to reducing unemployment, expanding economic opportunities, and securing a better future for the youth of Nigeria,” he said.

The LEEP program is designed to create jobs, support entrepreneurship, and develop skills for global competitiveness. It aims to provide training in key areas such as solar panel installation, greenhouse farming, and recycling, among others. It aims to equip beneficiaries with skills to participate in the green economy, with training focused on areas such as Solar Kiosk and Solar Panels Installation, Greenhouse farming, recycling amongst others.