Labour strike: Senate convenes emergency meeting with labour leaders

…. calls for immediate stop of strike

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has called for emergency meeting with labour leaders over the ongoing nationwide strike action.

Coming under matter of urgent national importance, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele said the Senate must do everything within its means to urge the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and other labour unions to call off the ongoing indefinite strike in the interest of Nigerians.

Senate resolutions followed adoption of a motion “On need for NLC to reconsider its stand on the ongoing strike at plenary on Wednesday. sponsored by Sen.Opeyemi Bamidela (APC-Ekiti).

Bamidele, in his lead debate said that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) Academic Staff Union of Universities, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria among other union had commenced a nation wide strike on Nov.14.

He said Senate was aware that the strike was connected with the alleged assault and alleged brutality of the President of Nigerian Labour Congress during the electioneering campaign that took place at Imo state.

He said it was worrisome that most of the demands of the Nigerian Labour Congress for the current strike were not targeted towards the welfare of Nigerian workers, but essentially arising from alleged political involvement of President of Nigeria Labour Congress, who is also a citizen of Imo.

He said Senate was also aware of the establishment of the Police Service Commission, a body that is in charge of the promotion and discipline of Police officers including the Commissioner of Police of Imo state.

He said the Commissioner had affirmed that as a matter of fact that there was indeed brutality by the Police on the President of Nigerian Labour Congress, while participating in the political campaign process as a citizen of Imo.

Sen.Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi),who seconded the motion said the Senate must intervene to protect the nation’s economy.

He said the intervention of the Senate would be timely,saying that the incident in Imo involving the alleged brutality of the President of Imo was unfortunate.

Sen.Adams Oshiomole (APC-Edo) said his primary concern has always been Labour issues and condemned police brutality on Labour members,adding that he had been a victim of police brutality as NLC leader.

He said the senate has the obligation to do everything possible to bring amicable solution to the current labour issues.

He urged the Senate to prevail on Federal and State Governments to implement the agreement reached with NLC and TUC, especially prevailing on state governments to pay the N35,000 wage Therefore, Senate resolved that the Senate leadership have an emergency meeting with the labour leaders to ensure that the issue is resolved immediately to save the economy.