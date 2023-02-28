Labour Party sacks Elumelu of PDP In Green Chamber

By Nosa Àkeñzua

House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu of PDP has lost his bid to return to the Green Chamber for the fourth time .

The Collation Officer for Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State 2023 election, Professor Ibe Kenneth declared the Labour Party Candidate, Ngozi Okolie winner of the election.

Professor Ibe said the Labour Party Candidate Ngozi Okolie pulled a total votes of fifty three thousand, eight hundred and seventy nine to defeat the PDP candidate, Ndudi Elumelu who had thirty three thousand, four hundred and fifty six.

