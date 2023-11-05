Labour Party collapses structure, declares support for PDP’s Melaye

In a joint statement released on Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have announced that they would both support Dino Melaye in the Kogi state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 11.



Naija News reports that the development comes a week before the state governorship election.

The parties disclosed that they took the decision to support Melaye, the PDP governorship candidate, after a wide consultation with stakeholders in the state.

The joint statement reads: “We are pleased to announce to you that history has been made today, the 4th of November, 2023. It is a history to salvage our dear state, Kogi and remove the darkness that has bewildered our state for over seven (7) years’ reign of APC led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“After a wide consultation and in the interest of our dear State, the Labour Party on this day has resolved to adopt the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Dino Melaye as its candidate for the November 11th Kogi State Governorship Election.

This alliance is in the interest of all Kogites and Labour Party supporters, and we implore our supporters in Kogi State to mobilize and vote massively for PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, come November 11th 2023.”

Confirming the development, Senator Melaye shared the joint statement on his official social media pages.

