La Mode Magazine Announces The 10th Green October Event 2024 Theme!!!

Green October Event Celebrates a Decade of Promoting Diversity and Disability Inclusion. An initiative of La Mode Magazine and La Mode Disability Foundation.



Green October Event, the annual celebration and awareness for persons with disabilities, is proud to announce its milestone 10th edition, which will take place on October 1st, 2024, at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s theme, “Diversity and Inclusion,” aims to underscore the importance of equality, acceptance, and empowerment for persons living with disability, regardless of their background or abilities.



Since its inception a decade ago, Green October Event has become a platform that showcases and honours individuals, organizations, and initiatives that have made significant contributions to promoting diversity and inclusion. The event brings together changemakers, fashion enthusiasts, industry leaders, and like-minded organizations to raise awareness and support for social causes.

Central to the event is the prestigious La Mode Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in various fields such as fashion, social entrepreneurship, gender equality, disability inclusion, and environmental sustainability. Award categories include Fashion Icon of the Year, “Fashion designers categories and creatives etc special recognition award will be given to Outstanding Philanthropist and Humanitarians, Trailblazer of Change, and many more. The 2024 Nomination list will be published on August 1st, 2024, and winners will be selected by the public through public voting system.



In addition to the awards ceremony, the Green October Event will feature a captivating fashion show, displaying the latest collections from renowned designers who place diversity and inclusion at the forefront of their work. The fashion show aims to challenge conventional beauty standards and showcase diversity in body types and ethnicities.



To culminate the evening, the Green October Gala promises to be an unforgettable affair. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders, influencers, and celebrities who actively advocate for diversity and inclusion. The Gala will also serve as a fundraising event, with proceeds going towards supporting persons with disabilities through the LA Mode Magazine Disability Foundation.



“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 10th edition of Green October Event, and this year’s theme, ‘Diversity and Inclusion,’ is particularly close to our hearts,” said Sandra Odige the founder of Green October Event and CEO/Publisher of La Mode Magazine. “Over the past decade, we have witnessed the transformative power of acceptance and unity. We are dedicated to continuing our mission of creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all.” The founder also said ‘’ Green October Event is an annual celebration of persons living with disabilities that highlights the achievements of individuals, organizations, and initiatives working to create a more accepting and equitable society. The event includes the prestigious La Mode Awards, a fashion show, and a Gala, attracting industry leaders, influencers, and change agents from various backgrounds.’’