Kwara South Youth Congress Reacts to Abuja-Offa Kidnapping, Calls for Urgent Security Overhaul

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Kwara South Youth Congress has reacted to the recent kidnapping incident involving individuals, traveling from Abuja to Offa at Osi-Obbo Ayegunle in Kwara State.

The Acting President of the group, Dr Oluwatobi Afolayan, expressed concern over the security situation in Kwara South and urged the Government to take urgent action.

In a press statement made available to press men in Ilorin, Afolayan sympathizes with the victims family over the unfortunate incident, praying for safe returns of those in captives.

Dr Afolayan commended the security agents for their prompt response to the kidnapping incident upon the release of three children from captivity in less than 24 hours after the incident occurred.

The statement reads: “We appreciate the efforts of our security agents in responding to the kidnapping incident,” he said. “Their bravery and professionalism are a testament to their commitment to protecting lives and property.

“However, we urge the security personnel in collaboration with state actors to bring about a permanent solution to the continuous occurrence of kidnapping cases in Kwara South, most especially in Ekiti LG.”

Afolayan also emphasized the need for improved security measures in Kwara South saying; “While we appreciate the efforts of security agents, we urge the government to take urgent action to tighten up security in Kwara South, “our people are living with fear, as the raining season approaches, our parents in the villages are not ready for farming because they are being surrounded by kidnappers.

“The recent kidnapping incident is a wake-up call for us to review our security architecture and take proactive measures to prevent future incidents,” he said.

On behalf of the leadership and members of Kwara South Youth Congress, we made recommendations to improve security in the region, including Increased Deployment of Security Personnel.

The group called for increased deployment of security personnel to high-risk areas in Kwara South, most especially the Ekiti Kwara axis, a temporary military base will also help in fumigating kidnappers out of our region.

Other points highlighted include Improved Intelligence Gathering as The group emphasized the need for improved intelligence gathering and sharing among security agencies to prevent kidnapping and other security incidents. Communication link between the people, agent and government should be established.

The statement Concluded, by calling on the Kwara State Government to take immediate action to implement these recommendations, to improve security in the Kwara South.