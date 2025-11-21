Kwara shuts schools in five LGAs after bandit attack

The Kwara State Government has ordered the temporary closure of schools in five local government areas following rising security concerns in the region.

Ibraheem Abdullateef, senior special assistant on communications to the governor, confirmed the development to TheCable on Wednesday.

The affected LGAs are Ifelodun, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, and Oke Ero.

Abdullateef said the schools would remain closed until the government receives full security clearance.

“The combined security forces have started operations to restore calm and strengthen peace and safety in the affected communities,” he said.

“The situation is being monitored closely.

“As much as qualitative learning, we are invested in creating a safer environment for schoolchildren.”

The directive follows Tuesday’s attack in the Eruku community of Ekiti LGA, where bandits invaded a Christ Apostolic Church, killing three people and abducting an unspecified number of worshippers.