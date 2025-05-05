Kwara HMB commends drug suppliers for their support, assures prompt payment of invoices

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The management of the Kwara State Hospital Management Board (KW-HMB) has recognized the efforts of drug suppliers in ensuring that medications are consistently available in all our healthcare facilities across the state.

During a meeting with representatives from pharmaceutical companies, the Executive Secretary of the Hospitals Management Board, Dr Abdulraheem Malik, expressed his appreciation for their support. He assured the attendees that all supplied products would be paid for in real time.

Dr. Malik also urged suppliers to consider offering price concessions of their products to the state to ensure affordability by patients.

In her remarks, the project manager of the Essential Drug Programme, EDP, Pharm. Lovett Oladele thanked representatives from each pharmaceutical company for their significant role in the state’s healthcare services and expressed hopes for further collaboration.

Pharm. Isaac Salami, representing Sam Pharmaceuticals, praised the management of the Hospital ms Management Board, HMB, and the Essential Drug Programme, EDP, for their commendable progress. He noted that the current situation is an improvement from where they had started.

In his closing remarks, the Director of Medical Services and Training, Dr. Femi Joseph, thanked the suppliers for attending the meeting. He emphasized that the ultimate prescribers of the drugs are doctors and nurses, who will prescribe them to patients. He encouraged the suppliers to work closely with these cadre of healthcare professionals.

The event concluded with the presentation of an Award of Appreciation to two distinguished companies, Fidson Health Care and Marcson Healthcare, for their outstanding corporate social responsibility, CSR, contributions to the Essential Drug Programme, EDP.

Attendees included: Dr Femi Joseph, Director of Medical Services and Training; Mr. Abayomi Sulyman Gada, Director of Personal Finance and Supply; Mrs Oyewale Risikat, Director of Nursing Services; and Chief Finance Officers, among others.