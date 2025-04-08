Kwara Govt Shortlists 1,800 for TESCOM job

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

One-thousand-eight-hundred, 1,800 applicants have been shortlisted for teaching appointments at the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, according to a statement on Sunday.

The shortlisted applicants emerged from a thorough screening exercise, which included online application, computer based test, and interviews spanning up to three months, it said.

A statement by the Press Secretary of TESCOM, Sam Onile said the shortlist comprises 790, 44%, cleared for STEM subjects; 581 for core subjects; 370 for specialized subjects; and 59 for technical subjects, to be assigned to senior secondary schools across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State, in line with needs assessment of the commission.

Applicants who appeared for the interviews are to check their status on the portal, after which those shortlisted will undergo a mandatory drug test to ascertain their suitability to teach children, the statement added.

The drug test will be carried out by the NDLEA and will be coordinated by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Drugs Abuse, Prevention and Control Hon. Mukail Olamilekan Aileru.

The commission said the drug test certificate will be sent to its office by the NDLEA as no candidate is allowed to access it on their own to curb counterfeiting.

“His Excellency has graciously approved full payment for the drug test for all the 1,800 successful candidates, underscoring his commitment to a drug-free Kwara State. The test will begin on Wednesday April 9, 2025 and end on Saturday April 12, 2025. Shortlisted candidates from Baruten, Edu, Kaiama, and Patigi are slated for Wednesday,” the statement said.

“Those from Ekiti, Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin will be tested on Thursday April 10; Offa, Oke Ero, Oyun, and Moro are slated for Friday April 11, while the candidates from Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, and Ilorin West are to have theirs on Saturday.

“The message is very clear: We are as interested in sound education as we are in having only tutors with sound mind and character.”

Successful applicants will also sign a bond not to seek or get transfer for six years, a policy response to the dearth of teachers in rural areas, it added.

“Shortlisted applicants are to also come with medical certificates from any state government hospitals as well as the original copies of their credentials for documentation during which they will be required to drop photocopies of same for record purposes,” according to the statement.

The statement said shortlisted applicants will also submit handwritten letters of acceptance of the job offer.

Other conditions of service will be spelt out during the documentation process, it added.

The commission said the shortlisted candidates can take advantage of their drug test schedule to begin their documentation at its headquarters in Ilorin.

“We thank all the applicants who took part in this rigorous and competitive process. Our shortlist is exclusively based on merit, needs assessment, and equity, with zero political interference,” the statement said.

“This is as strictly directed by His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, to strengthen public confidence in our schools, encourage excellence, and give everyone a fair chance to get the limited government placement, irrespective of their backgrounds. It is, indeed, another record breaker and we thank the Governor for this exemplary leadership.

“These jobs were given to competent and qualified indigenes, non-indigenes, and persons living with disabilities once they come under the needs assessment and meet the criteria set by the commission.”