Kwara Govt partners Tuyil Pharmaceuticals To improve Health Care Delivery

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

As a way of improving the availability of quality and affordable drugs and consumables in state owned hospitals, the Kwara State Hospitals Management Board (KW-HMB) has added Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited to its list of indigenous pharmaceutical companies it is partnering with.

The Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Abdulraheem Malik, proclaimed this initiative during a working visit to Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited’s production facility on New Idi Road in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dr. Malik emphasized government’s commitment to engaging local businesses, stating, “We want to purchase drugs and consumables from within our state whenever possible so we help our indigenous companies grow.” He highlighted that the administration of His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is dedicated to fostering partnerships with local pharmaceutical companies. This initiative is expected to significantly boost the state’s commercial activities and contribute to its economic growth, including the creation of more employment opportunities.

The HMB scribe described Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd as a reputable name in Kwara State that is associated with quality production of drugs and expressed confidence in the company’s ability to supply high-quality medications to hospitals. “We are here to see for ourselves the source of the drugs we want to dispense to our patients so we can justify our decision to add your company to our preferred list,” he added.

The Executive Secretary affirmed that, based on the state-of-the-art facilities observed during the visit, Tuyil is well-positioned among the top pharmaceutical companies in the world. He emphasized that while the government is eager to support indigenous companies, it will only collaborate with those that demonstrate a commitment to quality assurance in the drugs supplied to hospitals, as the health of Kwara residents is a top priority of this administration.

Pharm. Bambe Gbenga, Director and Superintendent Pharmacist of Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Ltd expressed gratitude to the Kwara State Government and the management of Kwara State Hospitals Management Board (KWHMB) for this initiative. He described the partnership as a historic moment, noting that the Hospitals Management Board is the first government agency to collaborate with the company, and he assured that the relationship will be beneficial to both parties.

Pharm. Bambe revealed that Tuyil Pharmaceuticals work force is over 1,000 and they are creating more employment opportunities periodically as the company expands its operations.

The visiting team from the Hospitals Management Board included Pharm. Mustapha Jimoh, Director of Pharmaceutical Services; Pharm. Lovette Oladele, Project Manager of the Kwara State Essential Drugs Program (EDP); Pharm. Mustapha Hasiat, Procurement Officer of EDP; Mr. Adamu Usman, Press Secretary; and Mr. Moshod Ibrahim, Admin Officer.