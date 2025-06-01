Kwara govt inaugurates youth technical C’ttee to improve dialogue, empowerment

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

Kwara State Government has instituted a youth technical working committee for the state as part of efforts of the administration to foster youth engagement and improve their access to empowerment and other opportunities to thrive.

The committee has representatives from the 16 local governments of the state.

Performing the inauguration in Ilorin on Wednesday, Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Shehu Usman Ndanusa, said the body was put in place in recognition of the pivotal role the youth are playing to drive positive change across strata.

Ndanusa said the committee will, among others, serve as a platform for collaboration, innovation, and mentorship as well as identifying and addressing technical gaps that may crop up in the course of assessing the needs of communities.

The Commissioner said the state government under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has consistently demonstrated its commitment to investing in technical and vocational education, youth empowerment and innovation, and will not relent.

“By empowering young minds with this opportunity as well as technical skills and knowledge, we can unlock solutions to pressing challenges and create opportunities for sustainable development,” he said.

The event was attended by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye; Special Assistant on Student Affairs Hon Abdulwasiu Onidugbe; Specialist Assistant on Special Needs, Hon Saliu Habeeb Baba-oloye; state Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Ali Nasir; NGOs; and some principal officers of the Ministry.

Ajakaye, in his submission, noted that the creation of the committee further attests to the priority the government accords the welfare of young persons, describing Governor AbdulRazaq as youth-friendly.

He said no society exists without their challenges particularly with regard to youth, and will have their different methods of addressing any challenge that may be confronting the folk.

The CPS charged members of the committee to live up to expectations by using the platform to deepen dialogues in resolving issues affecting the youth constituency.

Director of Youth in the Ministry, Abdulsalam Akeem, said the committee was formed in line with the resolutions at the 7th National Council on Youth Development, which the Federal Ministry of Youth Development organized last December.

Comrade Ali said the youth driven policies and programmes of the administration are commendable.

He specifically mentioned the separate creation of Youth Ministry by Governor AbdulRazaq, saying that explains the importance the government attaches to the welfare of youth in the state.