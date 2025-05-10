Kwara govt, EFCC partner against financial crimes

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Kwara State government has sought to partner the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in recognition of the Commission’s efforts at taming the scourge of internet fraud and other financial crimes in the state.

The proposal was made on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 when the state’s Commissioner for Social Development, Hajia Mariam Nnafatima Imam, paid a working visit to the Director, Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC, Mr. Daniel Isei.

Speaking at the event which focused on building partnership frameworks towards addressing the tide of internet fraud and other financial crimes in the state, Imam lauded the EFCC for its efforts at ridding the public and private sector in the state of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

“The EFCC has continued to make commendable progress in restoring integrity in our institutions and society at large. Your efforts have brought renewed hope and a sense of justice to our people. The state government is keenly interested in working closely with your Commission to address the root causes of these crimes. Together, we can change the narrative for our youth,” she said.

While expressing delight at the visit, Isei welcomed the interest and willingness of the state government to partner with the Commission in addressing financial crimes in the state. He noted that the EFCC remained committed to not just enforcement but also prevention through public engagement and education.

“We believe enforcement must go hand-in-hand with advocacy. Cybercrime is not just a legal issue, it is a social one. That is why partnership with agencies like the Ministry of Social Development is critical. We welcome this collaboration and look forward to creating joint initiatives that target risk communities and empower young people with the right values and opportunities,” he stated.