Kwara Govt Commissions Multi-million Naira Projects In Ilorin

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Kwara State Government has commissioned multi-million Naira projects in the Ilorin South Local Government Area, LGA, of the State.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Abubakar Abdullahi Bata who commended the Executive Chairman of the Ilorin South LGA for the projects executed on Thursday, urged other Councils to emulate him.

The Commissioner explained that though, he had visited some Councils recently, he was elated over the choices of projects and most importantly, the outpours of the benefiting communities who had come out en-mass to show appreciation to the Chairman.

Bata thanked the Executive Chairman for identifying with his people over the choices of projects executed, which cut across different sectors such as provision of water, health, education, and electrifications.

He also thanked the management of the LGA and most importantly, the legislative arm that were visibly present at their various constituencies for the commissioning. He described the synergy with the executive arm as necessary to foster speedy development and implored other Councils to borrow a leaf from Ilorin South LGA in the choices and implementation of projects, which would have direct impact on the electorates, adding that imitating is never an offence, as long as it is positive. The Commissioner thanked the Chairman and the benefiting communities for their cooperation and Implored them to guard the projects well.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Nuhu Abdulmajeed thanked the Commissioner for the words of encouragement and appreciated his leadership style, adding that most of the projects commissioned were done to replicate the giant strides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and keep the promises made during the electioneering campaigns to his constituents.

He, however, appealed to other communities with similar requests to exercise patience as they would be attended to as soon as funds were available.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Iyabo Modupe Adekeye, thanked the Executive Chairman for identifying with his people on the choices of projects executed and appreciated the kind support of the Council professionals, reminding them to always adhere to the procurement laws.

Among the projects commissioned were the drilling and installation of a motorized borehole at Olomoda Community, electrification and Installation of 500KVA/33/415 KVA transformers at Adunbarin Community, reconstruction of the Primary Health Care Centre at the Ajibesin Community, construction of four (4) unit of modern toilets at the Tanke Market.

Others are drilling and installation of a motorized borehole at Fate, complete renovation and provision of furniture at GDJSS, Zango Eleboto School, renovation of two classrooms at Oke – Aluko Primary School, completion of metering and energising of 100KVA/11/415 transformers at the Olufadi Maternal Referral Centre and AGF AbdulRazaq’s shopping complex at Offa Garage, among others.