Kwara Govt approves installation of transformers in 11 communities

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU

The Kwara State Government has again approved the installation of 11 transformers across communities in its ongoing efforts to boost access to regular electricity in the state.

State Commissioner for Energy, Hon. AbdulWahab Femi Agbaje Whyte, stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen in his office.

The communities include Araromi Community (Moro LG); Koko Araromi (Ifelodun); Pan African College Offa (Offa); Offa Poly (Offa); Itesiwaju in Akerebiata (Ilorin East); Babanloma (Ifelodun); and Niger/ Taiwo community (Ilorin South).

Others are: Ambassador Estate in Zango (Ilorin South); Abdulsalam Alao in Gaa- Akanbi (Ilorin South); Edidi Town (Isin); Isokanlagba Sapati Ile in Asa Local Government respectively.

READ ALSO: NDPB, Meta partner to train 100 data privacy

The Commissioner said the government’s gesture further demonstrates Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq’s passion about people’s welfare and how he prioritises the need to make various communities feel the positive impact of the present administration in the state.

Agbaje added that the importance of electricity to human lives cannot be overemphasized and promised all other communities awaiting a similar gesture that the Government will yield to their yearnings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...