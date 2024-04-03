Kwara Gov commiserates with Offa traders on Owode market fire

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has commiserated with the people of Offa, especially the business community, on the unfortunate fire incident at the popular Owode market.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The governor said the development was one tragedy too many, adding that a team from the state emergency management agency had since visited the market to take stock of the situation and also deliver the government’s commiserations to the traders.

He said the fire incident again highlighted the need for all stakeholders to be more proactive in preventing such outbreaks at home or in the marketplace.

While commending the fire service for the prompt response, he directed the Service to work more closely with marketers on modern fire prevention mechanisms and preparedness.

The governor prayed to God to recompense the traders for their losses.

Properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the inferno at the popular Owode Market in Offa in the early hours of Tuesday.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwara Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle said that 50 shops were destroyed while others suffered minimal damages.