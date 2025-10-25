Kwara Attorney General Reaffirms Commitment to Justice Delivery, Gender Protection

The Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promoting justice, good governance, and equal access to legal services for all residents.

Sulyman made this known on Tuesday during the third quarter ministerial press briefing held in Ilorin, where he presented the ministry’s activities and achievements between April and September 2025.

He described the Ministry of Justice as a service-driven institution committed to prosecuting criminal cases, defending the state in court, vetting legal documents, and offering professional legal advice to government ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to him, the ministry operates through six directorates and two specialized centres — all playing key roles in ensuring effective justice delivery and quality public service across the state.

“Our ministry continues to uphold the rule of law and ensure the timely dispensation of justice. We have sustained our mandate of providing legal guidance to government agencies and free legal services to residents through our Public Defender and Mediation Offices,” Sulyman stated.

Highlighting the ministry’s performance, the Attorney General disclosed that the Directorate of Legal Drafting prepared and vetted over 100 agreements and bills within the review period, generating a total revenue of ₦745,048,000.

He added that the Directorate of Personnel, Finance and Supply handled staff promotions, supplementary budget exercises, and welfare matters, while the Directorate of Planning, Research and Statistics played a vital role in budget preparation and data collation.

Sulyman further noted that the ministry has continued to expand access to justice through the Office of the Public Defender and the Citizen Mediation Centre, which provide free legal representation and alternative dispute resolution services for indigent residents.

He also underscored the contributions of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit, which offers legal support to survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and has intensified advocacy campaigns in schools and public institutions to promote awareness and prevent abuse.

“Our focus is not only on prosecuting offenders but also on preventing violence through education and sensitization,” he emphasized.

The Attorney General commended the dedication of staff across all directorates for their contributions to the ministry’s success and assured that the government remains resolute in strengthening the justice system and protecting the rights of every Kwara citizen.