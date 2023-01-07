Kwara APC Reps candidate donates artificial legs, hands to 150 amputees

By Tunde Opalana

Not less than 150 amputees will be provided with artificial legs and hands by Hon. Tajudeen Olabisi Abioye, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate contesting for the Ifelodun/ Offa/ Oyun Federal Constituency of Kwara State.

The beneficiaries are part of carefully selected persons living disabilities (PWDs) to partake in the Empowerment Programme for Amputees powered by the former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

According to the politician who spoke with the Daily Times on phone, the empowerment programme which is in conjunction with two other bodies, Ishk Tolaram Foundation and JC Sam Foundation, will take place in Erin Ile, one of his constituents, this week, on Wednesday and Thursday 11th and 12th January.

Hon. Abioye, said “about 150 amputees across the state particularly in the Federal Constituency participated in the first stage of the empowerment programme that took place at my Erin ile, campaign office in November, 2022, where the measurements of all the participants were taken.

“The real fixing of the artificial legs and hands is now slated for Tuesday and Wednesday of 11th and 12th of January, 2023.”

This, he said is in continuations of his campaign for the House of Representatives seat in the Federal Constituency.

Hon. Abioye expressed confidence that he will win the February 25 National Assembly election because people of the Federal Constituency will surely vote massively for him in appreciation of his quality representation when he was a lawmaker in the Kwara State Assembly.

Beside, the candidate said his party, the APC is the party to beat in Kwara State going by the development strides of Governor Abdulrahman and other leaders from in the party in various positions in the state.

“Going by what I have done individually as representative of my people in the Kwara State House of Assembly and what our leaders are doing in various national and state positions, it is obvious that I and other APC candidates will have landslide victory in the coming elections,” he said.

He urged the people of Kwara State to turn out en mass to vote APC candidates from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is the party’s presidential candidate to state Assembly candidates to return APC 100 percent in 2023.

