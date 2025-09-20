Kwankwaso: We are ready to join APC under strong conditions

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), says he would only consider rejoining the All Progressives Congress (APC) if his Kwankwasiyya movement is fully recognised.

The former Kano governor spoke at his residence on Friday while receiving Buhari Bakwana, a former political adviser to Abdullahi Ganduje, ex-APC national chairman.

He was also joined by APC members from all 44 local government areas of the state.

“I am willing to engage with the APC, but only under a clear agreement that guarantees full recognition of my political movement, the Kwankwasiyya,” Kwankwaso said.

“My movement and its people are paramount to me, and I cannot abandon them for any political arrangement.”

Kwankwaso recalled his role in the formation of the APC, alleging that he and his allies suffered persecution during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“We were among the founding fathers of the APC and endured significant persecution from various security agencies while challenging the previous administration,” he said.

“Yet when the party assumed power, we received no recognition or appreciation for our sacrifices, simply because we didn’t originate from their original faction.”

The NNPP leader also faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for sidelining his group when they attempted to return, saying he was denied even a zonal chairmanship slot.

“We are ready to join APC under strong conditions and promises. We will not allow anyone to use us and later dump us,” Kwankwaso added.

He maintained that his political structure has become a formidable force that cannot be ignored, stressing that he and his supporters are not desperate to leave the NNPP.

“However, we remain open to genuine partnerships with any party willing to honour the agreement and treat us as equal partners,” he said.

“Even if the PDP approaches us again, any alliance would only be possible with transparent and visible commitments.”

Kwankwaso’s comments come weeks after Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the NNPP, dismissed speculation that he was planning a return to the APC.

His remarks also follow a prediction by Ganduje who claimed Kwankwaso might rejoin the ruling party after what he described as a disastrous NNPP outing in 2023.