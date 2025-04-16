Kwankwaso To Join APC, ANPP Practically Dead, Ganduje reveals

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Adams Ganduje has revealed that judging from all indications, the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP is practically dead, saying that its leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be joining the APC family, soon.

Ganduje, however, declared that his leadership will welcome Kwankwaso to the Party, as a notable politician from the north west.

Speaking at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja on Tuesday, while addressing members of the Tinubu Support Group, TSG, on a courtesy visit to the Party National Working Committee, NWC, Ganduje said his leadership has been receiving prominent politicians and lawmakers across the country into the APC in recent time, adding that the so called ‘Coalition against Tinubu’ in 2027 will soon collapse, even as their leaders will return back to the Party.

He said: “The NNPP is dead. And it will be buried, very, soon. I am hoping that where we will put the dead body will be a safe place as the coffin has already been constructed.

“What remains now is to dig the grave, and already, they are digging the grave. Even at that, the so-called NNPP National Leader, says after losing everyone, he wants to come back to us, we will welcome him, because he is coming back home,” Ganduje said.

The APC National Chairman however, charged the visiting group to be resolute and continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, even as he assured them of inclusion in the Party’s activities.