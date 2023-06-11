Kwankwaso Hints at Serving in President Tinubu’s Cabinet as Minister

Former Kano Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has revealed that he might be among the ministers of President Bola Tinubu.

Kwankwaso, in an interview with BBC Hausa, on Saturday, June 10, said he and the President are in the final stage of the discussion on the role he will play in the present government.

He also said he would inform his supporters after the discussion ended in a few days.

His words:

“We are waiting for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, which will be done next week. There are strong indications that I will be given ministerial responsibility or something close to that.

“But that will be confirmed after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. I won’t say much on that now because we are still discussing the matter and will conclude soon”.

Kwankwaso stated that he also discussed with the President the political issue in Kano, particularly the recent decision of the Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to carry out the demolition exercise of some structures.

He said:

“I made him under that most of the information he was being fed with was wrong, and provided the correct information that convinced him that the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made several errors and took steps to enrich himself and his friends instead of the generality of Kano people.

“We raised the alarm when the constructions were being done, and suggested that the governor stop the work, referring to the implications of some of his actions, but he failed to act.

“It’s unfortunate that many people were affected, but we must reclaim the land.”

