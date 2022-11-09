Kwankwaso gives condition to withdraw from presidential race

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has given a condition that can make him drop out of the 2023 presidential race.

According to the former Kano State Governor, if the party gets a better candidate, he is ready to withdraw from the race.

Kwankwaso said he is not desperate to become the next President of Nigeria but however believes he is the best candidate for the job, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Naija News reports he made the submission in Enugu on Tuesday while commissioning some campaign offices for his party.

He also blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ‘unpalatable’ situation in Nigeria, saying 2023 is an opportunity for Nigerians to change the narrative by voting for him.

“I am willing to step aside if the NNPP gets a better candidate but for now, I am the best there is and that is why I am working tirelessly to ensure that we win the elections and give Nigerians a better representation,” Kwankwaso said.

APC Worse Than The PDP

Kwankwaso stated that the APC has plunged Nigeria into bigger problems since taking over power in 2015 but now, Nigerians have a better alternative in the NNPP.

He assured that Nigeria has renewed hope with him in power.

“The APC has even proven to be worse than the PDP. All is not well in the Northeast, where the government claims it has defeated insurgency. The people cannot move about freely, even in the Southeast. Nowhere is safe again,” he said.

