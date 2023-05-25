Kwankwaso advises Niger Governor- elect to hit the ground running

By Saka Bolaji

The former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has advised Niger state governor – elect, Umar Mohammed Bago to hit the ground running immediately after his swearing in for the socio economic development if he must be a performing governor

Kwankwaso who is the chairman of the event, gave the declaration at the inauguration lecture of the Niger State Governor – elect with theme; Addressing the challenges of socio economic development at sub national level in Nigeria held in Minna yesterday.

He revealed that lack of competence and knowledge has made some elected governors who claimed to know all to failure and nothing to show in their states after four or eight years of governance.

He told the governor elect to shun stealing and syphoning of public funds but should embarked on empowering the people for good and genuine governance, while investing heavily in education and security for the betterment of Niger state or would regret his future.

The former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC, professor Attahiru Mohammed Jega, stated that good governance is supposed to be driven by selfless and visionary leaders to address the needs and aspirations of the populace.

He said Nigeria does not only need good governance but good democratic governance which is indispensable phenomenon in our society, while he expressed worry that money has been used to undermined the Nigerian electoral process.

Professor Attahiru Jega who said bad governance is responsible for the present economic woes in the country called for the need for public office holders to be transparent and accountable at all times.

In his remarks, the Niger State Governor elect Umar Mohammed Bago, pledge to surpassed the expectations of the people by raising the bar in governance, assured to operate an open door policy for a renewed Niger State.

Bago stated that the lecture has provided inputs and a foundation for a renew hope for the state, hence called for advice, counselling for a successful administration.

The Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello called for transparency of accountability to gain the confidence of the people and getting a formidable team for good governance.

He lamented over lack of capacity on the part of MDAs who are the implement his policy and programmes to succeed as required hence the need for the incoming government to ensure the building of the civil servants and political appointees to be on same page.

