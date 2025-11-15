Kuje Prison Break: DSS Recaptures Wanted Ansaru Terrorist Obadaki

DSS, Kuje. The Department of State Services (DSS) has recaptured a wanted terrorist, Abdulazeez Obadaki, one of the inmates who escaped during the Kuje prison break in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in July 2022.

According to a report by TheCable, a trusted and familiar source revealed that Obadaki, a member of the Ansaru terrorist group, was arrested on Friday morning.

He allegedly masterminded the attacks on banks in Uromi, Edo State, and the fatal shooting at Deeper Life College Okene in Kogi state, both in 2022.

Over 800 inmates, including Boko Haram suspects who were held in the facility, escaped when insurgents attacked the prison.

In August, Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), announced the arrest of two top leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group suspected of masterminding the “2022 Kuje prison break”: Mahmud Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Malam Mamuda).

Ribadu told journalists that the intelligence-led operation conducted between May and July, decapitated the leadership of the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

He said the raids targeted Ansaru enclaves in and around Kainji National Park, spanning Niger and Kwara states, with links stretching into the Republic of Benin.

Ribadu linked the two terrorists to multiple attacks, including the 2022 Kuje prison break, the assault on a Niger uranium facility, the 2013 abduction of French engineer Francis Collomp in Katsina, the 2019 kidnapping of Musa Uba (Magajin Garin Daura), and the abduction of the Emir of Wawa.