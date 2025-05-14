Koshoedo remains PDP acting National Secretary – NWC

…clears air on signatories to Anambra Guber candidate recommendation to INEC

By Tunde Opalana

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again affirmed that Arch. Setonji Koshoedo is the acting National Secretary of the party.

The NWC dismissed newspaper report (not The Daily Times) which said the suspended scribe, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has returned to office.

The party in a statement on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba also asserted that the forwarding letter nominating the party’s governorship candidate for Anambra State was properly signed by concerned party officials.

Ologunagba was reacting to what he described as a misleading report in Tuesday edition of a national newspapers regarding the forwarding of the nomination of our Party’s candidate for the November 8, 2025, Anambra State Governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Ologunagba the said report with the caption “Wike Tightens Grip on PDP as Anyanwu Reassumes Role as National Secretary” is false and apparently scripted by the reporters to mislead the public and cause confusion in the party.

In his clarification, the parry’s publicist said “for the avoidance of doubt, the Nomination Form for the PDP candidate in the Anambra State governorship election was signed by the duly authorized signatories of the Party; the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo in a letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL.1J/25-065 dated Wednesday, May 07, 2025. (Document attached).

“It should be noted that in the light of the Supreme Court judgement affirming the supremacy of the Party over its Internal affairs, the NWC in a letter with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/ VOL. IF/25-061, dated May 05, 2025 and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo. (Document attached), conveyed to INEC, the resolution taken at its 600th meeting wherein it directed the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary in line with the provision of Section 36 (2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“For clarity Section 36 (2) of the PDP Constitution empowers the Deputy National Secretary “to act as National Secretary whenever so directed”.

“It is also clear by the date and time stamp on the nomination page on INEC portal that the Commission concluded on the nomination process based on the documents duly co-signed by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo.

“The NWC therefore urges all members of the PDP, the media and the general public to disregard the said report as well as the fake letter being circulated in the social media.

“While reassuring on the credibility of our internal processes, the NWC urges all members of the PDP to remain steadfast and focused especially as our Party prepares for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the National Convention.”