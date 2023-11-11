Korean envoy to Nigerians: Democracy needs patience, compromise

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, has said that democracy needs patience and compromise for meaningful developments to take place.

Young-Chae gave the counsel to Nigerians during the 2023 Republic of Korea’s National Day Reception in Abuja.

This is as he expressed high expectations that since the electoral process has been concluded in Nigeria, the nation will now concentrate on economic development.

“Nigeria conducted elections early this year, and the political process is finally over. Democracy needs patience and compromise. Now, we have a high expectation that Nigeria will concentrate on economic development. Korea is among the first countries that President Tinubu had summit meetings with.

“President Yoon and President Tinubu had a very fruitful meeting in India on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We hope that there will be another bilateral summit meeting in Seoul next year when Korea hosts the Korea-Africa summit. It will produce fruitful results.”

Speaking further, he disclosed the Republic of Korea’s plans to host the first ever Korea-Africa Summit next year in Seoul.

Young-Chae in address said that the upcoming 2024 Korea-Africa Summit will lead to a high level exchange of visits, trade and investment opportunities, as well as expand Korean government’s presence in Africa.

“Currently, the humanity is facing daunting challenges like climate change, disruption of global supply chain. geopolitical conflicts and the emerging 4th industrial revolution.

“All these international challenges cannot be effectively resolved without the active participation of Africa.

“Accordingly, the Korean government is enhancing its overall relations with the continent, and many Korean companies look at Africa as the next manufacturing base as well as a single market.

“Under this backdrop, the Korean government has decided to host a Korea-Africa summit next year for the first time in its history.

“This will lead to more high level exchange of visits. more trade and investment opportunities. and the deepening of a mutual understanding.

“Together with the summit meeting the Korean government will expand its presence in Africa. It will increase its ODA budget substantially in the areas of agriculture, education, health, climate adaptation, and humanitarian assistance. As a model of economic development for many developing countries.

“Korea will showcase several platforms at the summit in order to share its experiences of building the manufacturing base and transforming agriculture.

“With the same spirit, the Korean government is determined to implement its long-term vision to go together with Africa for peace and prosperity by hosting 2030 Busan Expo,” said Young-Chae.

