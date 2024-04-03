Kogi stakeholders task EFCC on timely prosecution of ex-gov Bello

By Ukpono Ukpong

Some politicians and elders from Kogi state under the auspices of the Kogi East Forum have called on the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure the timely trial of former Governor Yahaya Bello, on his financial management of the state.

The former Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Sule Iyaji, who addressed journalists in Abuja on behalf of the group, said that the former Governor and his wife that had been declared wanted by EFCC is currently seeking refuge at the Kogi Government House.

“The stakeholders decry the pace in bringing former Governor Yahaya Bello to justice by the EFCC. Sine Bello handed over to Ododo, he and his wives had been holed up in Kogi Government House, Lokoja and superintending over the affairs of the state as though he is on his third term.

“The EFCC should live up to their billings by urgently bringing former Governor Bello and other Kogi treasury looters to justice.”

Speaking further, he cautioned against any attempt by to interfere in the ongoing governorship election petition.

The stakeholders further expressed concern over the unwarranted attacks on Social Democratic Party (SDP) witnesses at the ongoing Governorship election tribunal wherein the properties of the witnesses in Okene were allegedly burnt to arches by thugs.

Iyaji urged President Bola Tinubu to prevent the situation from degenerating into anarchy in the state.

He said the leaders met in Abuja to review issues of general concern to Kogi state and particularly, to respond to series of raging issues that are capable of causing disquiet among indigenes of Kogi East.

Iyaji said that the meeting noted that Kogi East indigenes are peace loving people that wish to live in harmony with every segments of Kogi State.

However, he said that the leaders were worried that recent activities of some people in authority today, if not checked, “could result in unimaginable upheavals and destruction of the fragile unity being enjoyed today”.

The Forum accused the Minister of Steel Development, Alhaji Shuaibu Audu and other individuals of engaging in acts that are bent on dragging the elders and Traditional rulers from Kogi East into the murky waters of politics.

Iyaji also said that the planning of courtesy visit to the President while trial of the Kogi State Governorship Election petition is still ongoing at the Tribunal is suspicious.

“The stakeholders observed that the Honorable Minister of Steel Developments in a desperate bid to please his godfather, former Governor Yahaya Bello, is not willing to give democracy a chance since his humiliating defeat and rejection of his principal, Alhaji Usman Ododo, by the good people of Kogi East and entire Kogi state, during the last November 11, 2023, Governorship election in the state.

“His abrasive gatherings of elders and traditional rulers, using the instrumentality of the state, to force them on a “courtesy visit” to the President, is a recipe for chaos and disharmony in our land.

‘The stakeholders further said that the timing of the courtesy visit is highly suspicious and laden with fraud.

“Hence, the kernel of the planned fraudulent courtesy visit to Mr. President, with the Minister of Steel Development, being a pawn in the hands of Bello and Ododo, is to assemble our elders and traditional rulers to go and plead with Mr. President to thwart and torpedo the judicial process in favour of Ododo,” he said.

According to Iyaji, the Forum is urging all those being arranged by the Minister of steel development to embark on the courtesy visit to the presidency to recuse themselves in their own interest or be prepared to face the wrath of the people.

He said that the people of Kogi state will at the appropriate time arrange a visit to the President led by the people’s authentic leaders, including the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka who was overwhelming voted for by his people.

Iyaji lamented the unabating thuggery in the state, which he alleged was part of a ploy to truncate the petition of the SDP candidate at the tribunal.

On his part, Former Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Elder Simon Achuba said that the current insecurity in the country may have been caused by lack of justice, adding that it is high time that the federal government listens to the yearnings of the people.

The Ex-Deputy Governor also challenged the former boss -immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, to stop evading summons by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said that Bello should come out to defend himself rather than trying to evade the invitation by the anti-graft agency.