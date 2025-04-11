Kogi Speaker decries Effects of Climate Change on the State’s Capital

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Aliyu Umar Yusuf decried the effects of climate change on Lokoja, the State capital.

He stated this while contributing to a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the House by the member representing Kabba/Bunu State Constituency, Seyi Bello on Wednesday.

According to the Speaker, the practice of indiscriminate falling of trees and other human activities in the guise of development have contributed to depleting the ozone layer, distorted the town’s master-plan and contributed to the rising temperature in the town.

Presenting his motion, Hon Seyi Bello said Kogi State hosts two major Rivers; Benue and Niger, noting that the heat generated from these rivers create unfriendly weather condition and necessitated the motion.

The Lawmaker believes that a motion on the issue is long overdue, saying that the pressing issue of ecological challenges in Kogi State, particularly in Lokoja, has been exacerbated by its rocky terrain and limited green spaces.

This, the lawmaker said, poses significant health risks to residents, especially the elderly and the young children.

“As we are aware, Section 20 of 1999 Nigerian Constitution emphasizes the importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development”, adding that the Kogi State Government has demonstrated its commitment to addressing environmental concerns through initiatives like tree planting programmes in a bid to address the ecological issues in Lokoja.

The lawmaker prayed the House to prevail on the state government to increase green spaces, mandate relevant Ministries and Agencies, such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Kogi Agricultural Development Project, to plant more trees and shrubs in parks, streets, and open areas.

He also prayed the government to implement sustainable practices by directing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to utilize water features, green roofs, and rainwater harvesting systems to reduce high temperatures and improve air quality.

The lawmaker further suggested that government should promote community engagement by educating residents about the benefits of planting trees, implementing energy-efficient practices, and raising awareness about heat-related health risks through community initiatives and campaigns.

In their contributions, the lawmakers, including members representing Lokoja I State Constituency, Hon Bin-Ebaiya Shehu Tijjani and Ajaokuta state constituency, Hon Jibril Abu aligned themselves with the letters of the motion, describing it as timely, against the backdrop of the current heat waves in the state capital.

Following the exhaustive debates and contributions, the house therefore appealed to the State Government to adopt global practices in remediation of global climate change and reduce the growing temperature experienced in the state, especially in Lokoja, the State capital.