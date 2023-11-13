Kogi: SDP kicks as Ododo coast to victory, reject results

…calls for cancellation in 6 LGAs

By Tunde Opalana

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has rejected the results of Saturday governorship election in Kogi state.

The party rejected the declaration of Ododo Ahmed Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

During the collation of gubernatorial election , the SDP agent, David Edibu, submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling for cancellation of results in Okene, Okehi, Ogori Magongo, Adavi, Ajaokuta Local Government Areas as well as some parts of Lokoja.

The party alleged corrupt practices, and large scale votes buying and over voting.

They announced the petition as soon as the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate Usman Ododo, won 18 out of 21 Local Government Areas in Kogi state, before the break.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) rival Muri Ajaka won in six, while Leke Abejide of African Democratic Party (ADC) won in one LGA.

As at the time of submitting the petition the All Progressives Congress APC is leading with 417,166 votes, the Social Democratic Party following with 208,503 while People’s Democratic Party PDP is following PDP with 41,925 votes.

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, Usman Ahmed Ododo leading in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi KotonKarfe, Mopamuro, Ogori Magongo, Okehi, Okene, Yagba East and Yagba West Local government areas.

Edibu added that SDP agents were not allowed to get close to the polling units in the affected local government areas.

The state returning officer, Prof. Johnson Urame received the petitions on behalf of the commission and assured SDP that the petition will be reviewed.

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that they are keying into the petition of the Social Democratic Party.

The PDP collation agent, Abubakar Mahmood, added that the number of malpractices in the said local government areas were alarming.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress while reacting to the call for cancellation said that the Peoples Democratic Party can not blame anyone for not bringing agents to the polling units.

