Kogi: Police arrest man for stripping lady naked over rejecting marriage proposal

BY IDRIS AHMED

Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Arome Danjuma, alleged to have stripped a young lady naked and filmed her for refusing his marriage proposal.

Danjuma, in collaboration with a friend, now at large, were alleged to have carried out the immoral act at Achigili village near Abocho in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident was widely greeted with condemnation by the general public, accordingly attracting the attention of the Police.

The Kogi state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP William Aya, said the culprit will face the full wrath of the law.

Aya, while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Lokoja, said investigation is on course to apprehend the other suspect who is on the run, the suspect in the police net will soon be charged to court

According to the victim, “One of the guys approached me for marriage, which I refused. When I was going home from work at about 8 pm last Sunday, he attacked me and forced me to his house and started beating me.

“Another person was waiting in his house carrying a knife and axe, threatening to kill me if I don’t pull off my clothes.

“I had no other option than to obey them. If not they would have killed me in the room. When I pulled off my clothes, they started filming my nakedness and later posted it on the internet. They just want to ruin my life.”

Speaking during an interview, the prime suspect, Arome Danjuma confessed to having committed the crime, stressing that he conspired with his friend to commit the atrocity.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Women Affairs, who was represented by the Director of Research Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Women Affairs, who is also the Secretary of the Kogi State GBV Technical Workgroup, Mr Oseni Isaac described the incident as one of the most barbaric in recent times.

He described the act as animalistic which will never be acceptable in Kogi State.

Isaac noted that the ministry is out to fight any act of gender-based violence in the state, warning that it will no longer be business as usual for anyone who intends to perpetrate gender-based violence in Kogi State.

Also reacting to the incident, the Executive Director, Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI), Eunice Abimbola Agbogun, described the incident as barbaric.

“This is a serious crime against humanity. We feel that this case must go through the entire process and justice must prevail.

“I am glad that the police have intervened. We are glad that the perpetrator has been arrested and we have been assured by the police that justice will prevail. We will follow up on this case as this is a strong warning to other perpetrators of GBV out there as it will no longer be business as usual.”