Kogi: Ohinoyi Ebira queried, may be dethroned

BY IDRIS AHMED

Kogi State Government has rejected the reply to the query given to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, on the account that it was not properly addressed.

The Traditional Ruler of Ebira Land of Kogi State was earlier queried by the state government over an alleged misdemeanour, occasioned by his absence during the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Kogi State.

The response to the query was, however, rejected by the government because the traditional ruler has addressed himself as the Attah of Ebira instead of the recognised and gazetted nomenclature of Ohinoyi of Ebira Land.

The embattled monarch, King Ado Ibrahim, is therefore, given 48 hours to re-submit his response to a recent query with the appropriate title of the stool as recognised by the Kogi State Chieftaincy Law 2006 and his letter of appointment.

He had, in his response letter marked: “Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.II/33”, dated January 6, 2023, addressed himself as “Atta Ebira” instead of Ohinoyi of Ebiraland,

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Barr. Salami Ozigi Deedat has declared that the Atta Ebira title is unknown to the law of the state.

“The title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognised by Government and therefore any correspondence with that title is unacceptable for official purpose,” the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs stated.

Recall that the monarch had allegedly disrespected the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State when the President visited the State on Thursday December 29, 2022 to commission landmark projects executed by the current administration in the state.

The Commissioner’s letter read in full: “I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.II/33, dated 6th January, 2023, in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the said letter under reference, which ought to be your response to a letter of query was not conveyed with the appropriate title of your stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law 2006 and your letter of appointment.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in your official communication is at variance with sections 19a, 27(2b), 33 and schedules II and V of Kogi State Chiefs (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and your letter of appointment issued to you with Ref. No. GHLK/KGS/22 dated 2nd June, 1997. The title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognized by Government. Therefore any correspondence with that title is unacceptable for official purpose.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to kindly re-submit your reply to the query with the appropriate title within 48hours to enable further necessary action to be taken.

“It is expected that Your Royal Majesty will respond accordingly, please.”

