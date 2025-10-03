Kogi lawmaker raises hope over Ajaokuta Steel Company as Nigeria turns 65

Sanni Egidi AbdulRaheem, the member representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerians—particularly his constituents—to keep faith in the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

He assured that the long-stalled project will soon become fully operational.

He made the remarks in his Independence Day message made available to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

AbdulRaheem, who extended warm felicitations to Nigerians on the country’s 65th Independence anniversary, described the day as “a time to reflect on our progress, challenges, and collective aspirations for a better Nigeria.”

The lawmaker praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called “unwavering commitment and bold steps” towards restoring the multi-billion-dollar steel complex to its original vision as a world-class industrial hub.

“For decades, this iconic project has remained dormant, representing unfulfilled promises to our people. Under President Tinubu’s administration, however, we have witnessed renewed political will and concrete actions aimed at finally bringing this critical national asset to life,” he said.

He pointed to the creation of the Federal Ministry of Steel Development, the appointment of a Kogi-born technocrat as its pioneer minister, and the appointment of a substantive Managing Director for Ajaokuta Steel Company—also from Kogi State—as encouraging signs of commitment from the presidency.

“These two individuals have demonstrated capacity and commitment to the revival of ASCO. Since assuming office, the President has shown beyond reasonable doubt that the revival of Ajaokuta Steel is on the front burner of our national development agenda,” AbdulRaheem added.

According to him, the revival of the steel complex is not merely about steel production but about “hope, economic empowerment, and industrial renaissance for Ajaokuta, Kogi State, and Nigeria at large.”

He also commended Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for ensuring the safety of the facility and creating an enabling environment for the host community.

AbdulRaheem, however, condemned a recent statement allegedly credited to billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote, who reportedly likened the steel complex to a graveyard.

“Such remarks are not only insensitive but also disrespectful to millions of Nigerians who have invested hope in this project and to the Federal Government’s genuine efforts at revival.

“Ajaokuta Steel Company is a symbol of Nigeria’s industrial potential, not a graveyard. It represents the dreams and aspirations of generations of Nigerians who believe in our capacity for industrial self-sufficiency,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that while constructive criticism was welcome in nation-building, “derogatory statements that undermine national assets and government efforts are counterproductive and unpatriotic.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to representing the interests of his constituents and ensuring their voices are heard in the corridors of power.