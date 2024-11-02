Kogi HOS cautions youths against ‘quick money syndrome’

BY IDRIS AHMED

Youths in Kogi State have been urged to be visionary for a better tomorrow, instead of engaging in activities of “quick money syndrome”.

Kogi State Head of Civil Service (HOS), Mr Elijah Evinemi, gave the caution on Thursday, during sn interactive session with the youths at Ihima Civic Centre, in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

While cautioning them against the “quick money syndrome,” the State Head of Civil Service, urged them to develop and vigorously pursue visions and engage in activities that will guarantee their future.

Mr Evinemi regretted that quick money syndrome had pervaded the society today and permeated the psyche of the youths to the extent that it had assumed a disastrous dimension,.

He counseled them to always aim high, but cautioned that meaningful achievements could only be attained when self-determination in the areas of education are given due consideration.

“Without vision, one can easily miss the road. As youth you must plan what you want to achieve in life and pursue it vigorously even in the face of challenges.

“As long as you were not born with a golden spoon, you must be up and doing. I joined Civil Service with Secondary School Certificate, but today God Almighty has taken me to the pinnacle of my job because I was able to develop myself through education.

“With commitment and fervent prayers to God, I am assuring that you can achieve your heart desire because God did not send any body to this world to come and suffer, but if you refused to have vision, you are bound to suffer.”

Evinemi further advised the youths to accord respect to elders and leaders, warning them against any behaviour that can impede the existing peace in Ihima community.

Earlier in his remarks, President Ihima Welfare Association (IWA), Mallam Bello Omuya Abubakar, described the Head of Service as a leader who has the interest of people especially the youth, at heart.

Abubakar advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction, assuring them that the current administration of Governor Usman Ododo has a lot of plans for them.